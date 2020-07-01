Margaret Megyeri



May 8, 1926 - June 27, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Margaret Megyeri, 94, passed away in the Hamilton Grove Retirement Community on Saturday, June 27.



Margaret was born May 8, 1926 in Bodjak, Hungary to Joseph and Elizabeth (Swihart) Rezman. On February 4, 1947, she married the love of her life, John Megyeri, who was born on April 29, 1920, in Sopron, Hungary. He preceded her in death on June 11, 1997. Margaret enjoyed cooking, baking, playing bingo, and visiting the area casinos, but her greatest joy came from being in the company of her loving family.



Margaret is survived by her loving children, Anna (Terry) Frick of South Bend, Margaret (Clarence) Fields of Mishawaka, Suzanna (Peter) Linden of Vacaville, California, and John (Robin) Megyeri Jr. of Shingletown, California. She was the proud grandmother to five grandsons, Jason Fields, Clint Fields, Brent Frick, Mitchell Megyeri, and Justin Linden; two great-granddaughters, Lily Fields and Zoey Megyeri; and two step-great-granddaughters, Hannah and Gabriella Dillon. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son Michael, along with her siblings, Julia Bacha and Jim Rezman.



A limited visitation will be held Friday morning in the Hanley and Sons Funeral Home, 23421 State Rd. 23, South Bend from 9:00am until 10:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11:00am at St. Jude Catholic Church, 19704 Johnson Rd., South Bend, with Fr. John Delaney officiating. She will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery, next to her husband. Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's name to Hospice.



HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and extends their deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Megyeri family.





