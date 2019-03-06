Margaret R.



SOUTH BEND, IN - Margaret R. Woodward, 82, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born on March 8, 1936 in Dodson, Louisiana, to the late Alfred and Cora (Sanders) Terral. Margaret worked at Englewood Electric for thirty-five years. After they closed, she went on to work as a phone operator at the WalMart on Portage Avenue in South Bend. Margaret is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Woodward of South Bend, Indiana; one son, Donnel L. (Nancy Ebright-Woodward) of South Bend, Indiana; five grandchildren, Andrew Rosales, Jr., Raymond Granado, Stephanie Riffle, Angelina Perez, and Derek Kardisco; six great-grandchildren, Rayray, Elli, Frankie, Bella, Aubrey, and Gloriana; one niece, Sherry K. Kleban; and extended family member, Juana Jaramillo. Along with her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by one sister, Hallie and three brothers. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, Indiana. A Funeral Service will take place at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care in Margaret's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary