Margaret R.



Zmudzinski



Nov. 19, 1934 - May 26, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Margaret R. Zmudzinski, age 84, of South Bend, passed away at 11:10pm at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, IN. Margaret was born on November 19, 1934 in South Bend to the late Rudolph A. and Nellie J. (Mansfield) Goepfrich, and she has lived in this area all her life.



On August 3, 1957 in South Bend, Margaret married Leo R. Zmudzinski who preceded her in death on February 4, 2013.



Survivors include five sons, Donald Zmudzinski of Granger, IN, Andrew Zmudzinski of South Bend, Rev. Charles Zmudzinski of Auburn, KY, Kenneth (Mariann) Zmudzinski of Elkhart, IN, and David Zmudzinski of South Bend. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Christopher, John, Zac, Cecilia, and Zane; and a sister, Helen (Thomas) Collins of Mishawaka, IN.



In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Stevens; brother, Charles Goepfrich; and daughter-in-law, Spring Zmudzinski.



Margaret enjoyed watching Notre Dame football and basketball, the Chicago Cubs, and Jeopardy. She loved playing family games, bowling, working crossword puzzles, bridge club, pontoon boat rides on Long Lake, and going to lunch with family and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 2114 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-8:00pm on Thursday, May 30 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm. Friends may also gather from 10:00-11:00am on Friday at the church prior to Mass.



Contributions in memory of Margaret may be donated to , 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.