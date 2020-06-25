Margaret Treesh
Oct. 10, 1935 - June 23, 2020
NILES, MI - Survivors include daughter, Deborah Swanson, sister, Dorothy Maynard & 3 stepchildren. Visitation is Monday, 10 to Noon in Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend. Services at Noon in the funeral home. Online condolences at Kaniewski website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.