Margaret Treesh
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Treesh

Oct. 10, 1935 - June 23, 2020

NILES, MI - Survivors include daughter, Deborah Swanson, sister, Dorothy Maynard & 3 stepchildren. Visitation is Monday, 10 to Noon in Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend. Services at Noon in the funeral home. Online condolences at Kaniewski website.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Service
12:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved