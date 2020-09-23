1/1
Margaret Vander Hagen
Margaret

Vander Hagen

Nov. 30, 1936 - Sept. 12, 2020

ROCKLEDGE, FL -

Margaret Vander Hagen, 83, passed away peacefully at her Rockledge, FL home after a long, full, happy life. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Lamb (Robert), Laura Baxley (Glen), and Cynthia Parrish (Michael); and granddaughters, Melanie Hill (Doug) and Megan McCrea (Richard). She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Vander Hagen; her parents Henry and Mary Van de Walle; her brother, Thomas Van de Walle (Linda); and her sister, Dorothy Bidlack (Richard).

Margaret was born and raised in Mishawaka, IN and graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic High School. Though she physically left South Bend in 1966, her love of Notre Dame football remained.

A private service will be held at a later date. You can sign Margaret's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
5400 Village Dr
Rockledge, FL 32955
321-635-1973
