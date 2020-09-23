Margaret
Vander Hagen
Nov. 30, 1936 - Sept. 12, 2020
ROCKLEDGE, FL -
Margaret Vander Hagen, 83, passed away peacefully at her Rockledge, FL home after a long, full, happy life. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Lamb (Robert), Laura Baxley (Glen), and Cynthia Parrish (Michael); and granddaughters, Melanie Hill (Doug) and Megan McCrea (Richard). She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Vander Hagen; her parents Henry and Mary Van de Walle; her brother, Thomas Van de Walle (Linda); and her sister, Dorothy Bidlack (Richard).
Margaret was born and raised in Mishawaka, IN and graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic High School. Though she physically left South Bend in 1966, her love of Notre Dame football remained.
A private service will be held at a later date. You can sign Margaret's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
.