Margaret
“Peg” VanNevel
April 23, 1957 - Oct. 5, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Peg is survived by her husband of 42 years, Lawrence VanNevel, Sr.; children, Lawrence (Jennifer) VanNevel, Jr., Thomas (Miranda) VanNevel, & Nicholas (Allison) VanNevel, six grandchildren, four brothers, & two sisters. Visitation with social distancing is 4-7pm Mon., Oct. 26, in St. Monica Catholic Church, Mishawaka, where a Funeral Mass will be held 10am Tues., Oct. 27; face coverings required at church. Memorials to Mishawaka Lions Club. Peg's complete obit is on Goethals & Wells Funeral Home website. www.goethalswells.com