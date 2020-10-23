1/1
Margaret "Peg" VanNevel
Margaret

“Peg” VanNevel

April 23, 1957 - Oct. 5, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Peg is survived by her husband of 42 years, Lawrence VanNevel, Sr.; children, Lawrence (Jennifer) VanNevel, Jr., Thomas (Miranda) VanNevel, & Nicholas (Allison) VanNevel, six grandchildren, four brothers, & two sisters. Visitation with social distancing is 4-7pm Mon., Oct. 26, in St. Monica Catholic Church, Mishawaka, where a Funeral Mass will be held 10am Tues., Oct. 27; face coverings required at church. Memorials to Mishawaka Lions Club. Peg's complete obit is on Goethals & Wells Funeral Home website. www.goethalswells.com


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
