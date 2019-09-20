|
Margery Biltz
Oct. 04, 1918 - Sept. 17, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Margery R. Biltz, 100, of Mishawaka, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Golden Living Center, Mishawaka.
Margery was born October 4, 1918 in Bremen, a daughter of the late Phillip and Elizabeth (Kuntz) Felten. She grew up in Bremen.
On September 14, 1935, Margery married Kenneth E. Biltz and a short time later they made Mishawaka their home.
Years ago, Margery worked at Fulmer School and later worked and eventually retired from Tall Girls in Scottsdale Mall. She enjoyed cooking and baking and hosted many holiday gatherings. She liked playing Solitaire and doing crossword puzzles and word searches. She enjoyed activities with her husband in the Pioneer and Hoosier Car Clubs. Most of all, she enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren.
Margery is survived by a son, Richard Biltz of Mishawaka; two daughters, Judith (Ron) Yutzy of Nappanee and Nancy (Glenn) Layman of Virginia; daughter-in-law, Susan Biltz of Wakarusa; 17 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 24 great-great grandchildren.
Margery was preceded in death in 2009 by her husband of 74 years, Kenneth; and by a son, Dale; three daughters, Darlene (Robert) Grall, Lori Hoof and Peggy Biltz; and 2 sisters and 4 brothers.
Services will be held Monday, September 23, at 12 pm in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, with Pastor Kenneth Fetter officiating. Burial will follow at Bremen Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday from 10 am - 12 pm in the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Riley Children's Hospital.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019