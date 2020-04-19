|
|
Margery Farrington Krider
Jan. 30, 1929 - April 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Margery was born to Hattie and Leo Farrington in South Bend, Indiana, where she and her sister Esther attended Riley High School, followed by Hillsdale College in Michigan. Marge played flute throughout her school years, continuing in city orchestras in South Bend, Anchorage, Alaska, and Belleville, Illinois.
After marrying Donald Alan Krider, she lived in 14 different homes as an Air Force wife, raising 3 children: Alan James, Amanda Pauline, and Molly Melissa. When Don retired, Marge sank deep roots into her Bellevue, Nebraska, home. Over the next 49 years, she lovingly transformed this last space, filling her home with family antiques, photos, and numerous collections, including more than 800 pieces of milk glass. Her steep grassy lot became a forested fairyland of paths and blooms. Whether the temperature was over 100 degrees or well below zero, she could be found outside working in her yard. She adored her many pets, and spent many hours caring for others, making friends of all she met. Even at 90, she insisted on full makeup, her bright blue contacts, and her blond hair, never admitting she might be getting old! Margy loved nothing better than antiquing jaunts and long chats, finishing each day with her cat on her lap, reading, watching PBS, and memorizing poetry. For many years, she exclaimed each day was just perfect!
Survivors include her 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Esther Poczik of Oakland, CA.
Her children are especially grateful for the loving care provided by Home Instead, her extended family in the area, and dear friends and neighbors, who enabled her to live a happy independent life at home according to her wishes, followed by Nebraska Medicine, Hillcrest Health and Rehab, and Hospice in Bellevue, whose many kindnesses are much appreciated.
Memorial donations may be made to Homeward Bound in the Heartland, a nonprofit animal rescue shelter, at hbith.org, or P.O. Box 390231, Omaha, NE 68139.
After cremation, the family will plan a memorial gathering when it is once again safe to travel.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020