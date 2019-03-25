Margie A. Rondot



Oct. 25, 1941 - March 23, 2019



OSCEOLA, IN - Margie A. Rondot, 77, of Osceola, passed away on Saturday morning, March 23 at the Riverside Village of Elkhart. Margie was born on October 25, 1941 in Muncie, IN to Clarence and Mary Jane (Lawrence) Garrard. She was a graduate of South Bend Central High School. On April 13, 1963 in Mishawaka she married the love of her life, Dennis Rondot. She worked for many years as a cabinet maker for the RV industry. She enjoyed going to garage sales, camping with friends and family, but her greatest joy came from being with her grandchildren.



Margie is survived by her loving husband, Dennis, along with four children, Mike (Cathy) Abbiehl of Mishawaka, Mary Perry of Osceola, Greg Rondot of Mishawaka, and Pam Nelson of Cromwell, IN. She was the proud grandmother of eleven, great-grandmother of fourteen, and a great-great-grandmother of one. Margie is also survived by her sister, Frances (Paul) Austin of Muncie, IN; and her dearest friend, Dottie Ricketts. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dennis Rondot Jr.; two sons-in-law, Dennis Lee Perry and John Ratz, along with fourteen siblings.



Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 27 in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, from 11:00am until 2:00pm. A service celebrating Margie's life will be held at 2:00pm in the funeral chapel. Memorial contributions may be made in Margie's name to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 25, 2019