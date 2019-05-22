Margie N. Butler



June 18, 1933 - May 19, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Margie N. Butler, age 85, passed away on May 19, 2019 at Millers Merry Manor in Wakarusa. She was born June 18, 1933 in Collinwood, Tennessee to the late Ernest and Nina (Dixon) Butler. Margie worked as a laborer at US Brass for many years before retiring. She was a member of Buchanan Westerners Riding Club, Moose of Mishawaka, Square 8, and VFW 360. Margie enjoyed camping, horse back riding, square dancing, photos, and music. Margie is survived by her children, Eddie (Emily) Butler, Wanda Butler, and Stevie "B" Butler all of Mishawaka, four grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Joed Kilburn and Judy Daniels. Funeral will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may call from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday.