Margo Wiking
Margo Wiking

Feb. 3, 1971 - Sept. 30, 2020

GOSHEN, IN - Margo E. Wiking, 49, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Goshen Hospital after a short and courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born Feb. 3, 1971, in Seattle, Washington to Robert and Darlene (Lilly) Sabina. They preceded her in death.

On May 18, 1996 she married Andrew Wiking in Munster.

He survives along with a daughter, Katelyn Wiking, at home; sister, Laura (Paul) Rakos of Houston, Texas; brother, Cort (Malenie) Sabina of Winter Springs, Florida; sister-in-law, Tami Lansdell of Sarasota, Florida, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Margo worked as a cashier at Kroger for the past 12 years. She attended Grace Community Church, Goshen and enjoyed going out to eat, movies and music. Margo especially adored her young daughter.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, where a 10 a.m. Memorial service will be conducted Wednesday. Rev. Tannon Peters, Grace Community Church will officiate.

Cremation will take place at Yoder-Culp Crematory with a private burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Crown Point.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, Goshen, Indiana 46526.

Online condolences can be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-3153
