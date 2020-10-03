Margo Wiking
Feb. 3, 1971 - Sept. 30, 2020
GOSHEN, IN - Margo E. Wiking, 49, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Goshen Hospital after a short and courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born Feb. 3, 1971, in Seattle, Washington to Robert and Darlene (Lilly) Sabina. They preceded her in death.
On May 18, 1996 she married Andrew Wiking in Munster.
He survives along with a daughter, Katelyn Wiking, at home; sister, Laura (Paul) Rakos of Houston, Texas; brother, Cort (Malenie) Sabina of Winter Springs, Florida; sister-in-law, Tami Lansdell of Sarasota, Florida, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Margo worked as a cashier at Kroger for the past 12 years. She attended Grace Community Church, Goshen and enjoyed going out to eat, movies and music. Margo especially adored her young daughter.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, where a 10 a.m. Memorial service will be conducted Wednesday. Rev. Tannon Peters, Grace Community Church will officiate.
Cremation will take place at Yoder-Culp Crematory with a private burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Crown Point.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, Goshen, Indiana 46526.
