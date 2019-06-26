|
|
Margret G. Smith
Dec. 29, 1935 - June 23, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Margret G. Smith, 83, of South Bend passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Southfield Village. She was born December 29, 1935 in Bad Nauheim, Germany to the late Alfred and Teresa (Hartmann) Stecher. On August 5, 1954 in North Liberty, Margret married Dale S. Smith, who precedes her in death.
Margret is also preceded by her son, Michael P. Smith; and sisters, Rosemarie Popelka of Bad Nauheim, Germany and Eva Fell of South Bend.
Margret is survived by her daughter, Linda (Jeff) Knepper; two grandchildren, Aaron Knepper and Kaitlyn Knepper; and great-grandson, Gabriel Knepper.
Margret was a homemaker and active member of DANK, a local German club. She served in many different roles while a member, including president, vice president, and secretary. She was a phenomenal German cook.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date, with burial at Southlawn Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 26, 2019