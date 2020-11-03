Marguerite L. Ogren
Aug. 20, 1929 - Oct. 25, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - In remembrance of Marguerite L. Ogren, who passed away at the age of 91 on October 25, 2020. Marguerite was born August 20, 1929 to Chalmer and Lucy Walker. She is survived by a son, Martin (Pam) Ogren, a daughter, Jacqueline (Clifford) Harris, sister, Genevieve Walker of South Bend; four grandchildren, Jason Harris, Mary Jo Ogren, Jeff (Ellie) Harris, and Michael (Lauren) Ogren; and six great-grandchildren, Joshua Harris, Elijah Harris, Camden Harris, Evan Harris, Thomas Ogren, and Luke Ogren.
Marguerite worked for over 20 years at Indiana Bell as a switchboard operator. The family will hold a private ceremony in her honor. Online condolences can be left at www.kaniewski.com
.