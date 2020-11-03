1/
Marguerite L. Ogren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marguerite L. Ogren

Aug. 20, 1929 - Oct. 25, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - In remembrance of Marguerite L. Ogren, who passed away at the age of 91 on October 25, 2020. Marguerite was born August 20, 1929 to Chalmer and Lucy Walker. She is survived by a son, Martin (Pam) Ogren, a daughter, Jacqueline (Clifford) Harris, sister, Genevieve Walker of South Bend; four grandchildren, Jason Harris, Mary Jo Ogren, Jeff (Ellie) Harris, and Michael (Lauren) Ogren; and six great-grandchildren, Joshua Harris, Elijah Harris, Camden Harris, Evan Harris, Thomas Ogren, and Luke Ogren.

Marguerite worked for over 20 years at Indiana Bell as a switchboard operator. The family will hold a private ceremony in her honor. Online condolences can be left at www.kaniewski.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaniewski Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved