Marguerite McKenzie



Jan. 16, 1929 - Feb. 23, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Marguerite R. McKenzie, 90, of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Greenleaf Health Campus. She was born January 16, 1929 in Washington, DC to Cortes Gilbert & Carolina (Schmidt) Randell.



Surviving are 2 children, Carol (Robert Gray) McKenzie of Elkhart and Glenn H. McKenzie of Bay City, MI; a granddaughter, Shannon R. McKenzie of Lawndale, CA; 3 step-grandchildren, Margie Bowling, Tess Camacho, and Chris Moseman; and a brother, Cortes W. (Joan) Randell of Texas. She was preceded in death by her father, her mother, and her stepmother, Josephine Randell;l son, Gilbert R. McKenzie; and ex-husband, Glenn H. McKenzie, Jr.



Marguerite graduated from George Washington High School in Alexandria, Virginia in 1946. She received a BS degree from Purdue University in 1950 and received her master's degree in 1977 from Indiana University. She was a member of Chi Beta Chapter of Chi Omega Fraternity at Purdue and a member and past president of Psi Iota Xi Sorority in Lebanon, IN. Marguerite was awarded the highest honor that a woman can receive at Purdue, which added her to the Mortar Board List, was president of the student organization services, and was on the Queen's Court for Homecoming. In 1947 at the Purdue/Wisconsin basketball game she survived the bleacher crash.



Marguerite was an educator who volunteered for the Head Start Program in South Bend, developed a reading program for early childhood development, and was a teacher and pod leader in PHM district at Walt Disney School in South Bend. She was the school principal at the Primary Academic Center in Chicago, was a student teacher supervisor at Ball State University for 3 years, did some consulting work, retired in 1991, was a member of the A.A.U.W., and enjoyed cooking and reading.



A Celebration of Life Service for Marguerite will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Pastor Tom DeFries from St. Paul's United Methodist Church will preside. Friends may visit with the family for 2 hours prior to the service.



Burial will be held at a later date in Felt Cemetery in Galax, Virginia.



Per family's request, memorial contributions may be given to A.A.U.W. Scholarship Fund, J.A. Whitmer, 219 S. 4th Street, Elkhart, IN 46516, c/o Marguerite McKenzie. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary