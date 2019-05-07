Sr. Marguerite Niesen PHJC



Feb. 4, 1929 - May 5, 2019



DONALDSON, IN - Sister Marguerite Niesen (formerly Sister Maurice), Poor Handmaid of Jesus Christ, died on May 5, 2019, at the Catherine Kasper Home, Donaldson, Indiana. She was 90 years of age.



Sister was born in Chicago, IL. Her parents, John J. and Florence (Amann) Niesen preceded her in death along with her brother Gerald. Sister is survived by her brother John and her sisters Rosemary Sprague and Ruth Martinez. Sister Marguerite was the third of 5 siblings.



Sister Marguerite entered the Poor Handmaid Community on September 3, 1947, and professed her vows on June 25, 1950.



Sister Marguerite graduated from Alverno College, Milwaukee, WI with her B.A. in Math and History and received her Master's Degree in History from DePaul University. Sister began her ministry as an elementary teacher from 1950 until 1964. She served at St. Joseph, Mishawaka, IN; St. Mark, Gary, IN; St. Augustine, Chicago, IL; and St. Monica, Mishawaka, IN. In 1964 she moved to high school and ministered at Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne, IN; St. Augustine, Chicago, IL; and Mater Dei High School, Breese, IL. She completed her educational ministry as a college instructor for 10 years at Ancilla College in Donaldson, IN. In 2001 she moved to community service and pursued her hobby of photography. The many beautiful photo cards which can be purchased at Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center are a testament to her skill as a photographer. Sister stated “My joy is to capture the beauty in the ordinary. God provides the amazing subjects in every flower, tree, sky, sunrise, sunset, lakes and all of nature. I try to preserve the moment for all to enjoy.”



She officially retired to Catherine Kasper Home in October 2018 at The Center in Donaldson, IN and continued to create beautiful gift cards with her photography.



Visitation will be held at the Catherine Kasper Home in Donaldson, Indiana on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 4:30 - 8:00 p.m. EST. A Prayer Service will be held that same evening at 7:00 p.m. EDT.



The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at Catherine Kasper Home on May 9 at 11:15 a.m. EDT.



Following the Mass of Resurrection, burial will take place in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Donaldson, Indiana.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, PO Box 1, Donaldson, Indiana 46513 or at www.poorhandmaids.org.



The Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home in Plymouth, IN is honored to assist with arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary