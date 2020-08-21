1/1
Margurite Whitfield
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margurite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margurite Whitfield

Jan. 9, 1925 - August 17, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Margurite Ruth Ahls Whitfield, 95, of Granger, IN passed away at home on August 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Herrin, Illinois on January 9, 1925, Margurite was the daughter of Andrew and Ollie (Hunt) Ahls.



Margurite worked at Uniroyal, eventually retiring after 35 years. She married Charlie Whitfield on May 17, 1946 in Mishawaka. They were blessed with two daughters, Gail and Kelly. Charlie and Margurite enjoyed over 65 years of marriage until his passing on September 3, 2011.

She is survived by her daughters, Gail Horein of South Bend and Kelly Birk of Granger; four grandchildren, Ryan (Margo) Birk, Lisa (Nick) Dudeck, Annie (Corbin) Davis, and Brett (Kelley) Horein, and several great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Charlie Whitfield; her siblings, Doris Ahls, Raymond Ahls, and Helen Russell; her two halfsisters, Delpha Adams and Imogene Whitson; and her son-in-law, Bob Birk.

In keeping with her wishes private burial rites have occurred. The immediate family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in Margurite's name to Heart to Heart Hospice of Northern Indiana, 620 Edison Rd., Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561 was entrusted with the arrangements.

To share a remembrance of Margurite or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved