Margurite Whitfield
Jan. 9, 1925 - August 17, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Margurite Ruth Ahls Whitfield, 95, of Granger, IN passed away at home on August 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Herrin, Illinois on January 9, 1925, Margurite was the daughter of Andrew and Ollie (Hunt) Ahls.
Margurite worked at Uniroyal, eventually retiring after 35 years. She married Charlie Whitfield on May 17, 1946 in Mishawaka. They were blessed with two daughters, Gail and Kelly. Charlie and Margurite enjoyed over 65 years of marriage until his passing on September 3, 2011.
She is survived by her daughters, Gail Horein of South Bend and Kelly Birk of Granger; four grandchildren, Ryan (Margo) Birk, Lisa (Nick) Dudeck, Annie (Corbin) Davis, and Brett (Kelley) Horein, and several great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Charlie Whitfield; her siblings, Doris Ahls, Raymond Ahls, and Helen Russell; her two halfsisters, Delpha Adams and Imogene Whitson; and her son-in-law, Bob Birk.
In keeping with her wishes private burial rites have occurred. The immediate family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in Margurite's name to Heart to Heart Hospice of Northern Indiana, 620 Edison Rd., Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561 was entrusted with the arrangements.
