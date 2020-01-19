|
Mari D. Marvel-Holte
Oct. 10, 1955 - Jan. 10, 2020
MISHAWAKA - She didn't really want an obituary (who does?), so let this be a short tribute with terrible placement. Mari Holte made her last sarcastic comment on January 10, 2020 after a brief illness.
Mari Denise Marvel was born in South Bend, IN October 10, 1955 to parents Rex E. Marvel and Helen Nagy Marvel Wilfing. Whether you called her Mary, Mari, or Missy, she was happiest when you called her for no reason. Mari was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Duane Holte; and sister-in-law, Susan Marvel. She was stepmother to Duane Holte Jr., proud Grandmother to Austin, and sister of Rex (Pat), Paul (Debbie), and David Marvel. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Missy's kindness reached too many people to mention in this notice. Her greatest joy was in being Auntie to her many nieces and nephews, and they loved the way she played. Later, she phoned her elders daily. Mari called it the elderly check. We are still not certain who was checking on whom. Her check-ins will be missed by all. Missy had a big heart that she wore on her sleeve. Sadly, it simply wore out. There will be no viewing since the family refuses to honor Aunt Fly's request to have her standing in the back of the room with a Miller light and a cigarette in her hand so that she would appear natural to visitors. There will be no church services because though we tried to convince her otherwise, Mari's primary concern was for the safety of the mourners in case of fire or lightning strikes that may injure the unintended. At the family's convenience we will have a small potluck and play dirty bingo with some of her garage-sale bargains and thrift store finds to honor our own Auntie Mame. Everyone who remembers her is asked to celebrate Mari's life in their own way. Raising a glass in her memory would be appropriate. Go Irish!
Instead of flowers that will end up at the cemetery and as she herself would occasionally ahem, repurpose such flowers given a discreet opportunity, Missy would hope that you will do a spontaneous act of kindness for some poor son of a gun in her name.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020