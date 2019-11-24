Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
Resources
More Obituaries for Mari Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mari "Maggie" Payne


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mari "Maggie" Payne Obituary
Mari “Maggie” Payne

March 12, 1982 - Nov. 22, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Mari “Maggie” Payne, 37, born March 12, 1982 in Lexington, KY passed away on November 22, 2019 in Mishawaka, Indiana.

Maggie had such a vibrant soul and was the light in so many people's lives. Even when times were tough she was beaming with positivity. Maggie loved spending time with her children, Donovan and Ella, her family, and her friends - whether at the park or in the back yard, she always enjoyed the little things in life.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert M. Sinozich and is survived by her children, Donovan and Ella; her mother, Janice Sinozich; her brothers, Bill Johnson and Michael Sinozich; niece, Caitlynn Johnson and nephew, James Johnson; her father and mother-in-law, Kyle (Cathy) Payne. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to a cancer research center of your choice.

Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with the final arrangements. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mari's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -