Mari “Maggie” Payne
March 12, 1982 - Nov. 22, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mari “Maggie” Payne, 37, born March 12, 1982 in Lexington, KY passed away on November 22, 2019 in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Maggie had such a vibrant soul and was the light in so many people's lives. Even when times were tough she was beaming with positivity. Maggie loved spending time with her children, Donovan and Ella, her family, and her friends - whether at the park or in the back yard, she always enjoyed the little things in life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert M. Sinozich and is survived by her children, Donovan and Ella; her mother, Janice Sinozich; her brothers, Bill Johnson and Michael Sinozich; niece, Caitlynn Johnson and nephew, James Johnson; her father and mother-in-law, Kyle (Cathy) Payne. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to a cancer research center of your choice.
Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with the final arrangements. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019