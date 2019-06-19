Maria Araceli Monroy



May 18, 1979 - June 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Maria Araceli Monroy, 40, of South Bend, passed away on Saturday June 15, 2019 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born on May 18, 1979, in Mexico City, Mexico, to Federico and Ofelia (Juarez) Monroy. Maria moved to the area in 1992 and was currently employed as a Building Services Supervisor at the University of Notre Dame. She was a parishioner of Little Flower Catholic Church, South Bend and enjoyed running, music, and traveling. Maria is survived by her daughters, Monsette Zimmerman and Kamila Monroy Kampa; her son, David Zimmerman; and her mother, Ofelia Juarez, all of South Bend; six sisters, Beatriz, Maria Guadalupe, Fabiola, Sara, Paula, and Jeannette; five brothers, Alfredo, Antonio, Gerardo, David, and Raymundo; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home Chapel, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, where a Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Rd., South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Flower Catholic Church. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary