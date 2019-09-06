|
|
Maria G. Carmona
Oct. 14, 1935 - Sept. 4, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Maria G. Carmona, 83, of South Bend, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 4.
Maria was born to Ernesto Mireles and Eulogia Mireles, October 14, 1935, in Montemorelos Nuevo Leon. She leaves as her legacy 11 children: Maria Adams (Ric Sr.), Paula Gudelia Sours (Tom), Felipa Martinez, Jesusa Rivera, Agrora Anderson (Ronnie), Savino Rivera Sr. (Elena), Olga Mersich (Marty), Venancio Rivera (Lisa), Lupe Rivera, Pavlo Rivera, Camelia Gonzalez (Bobby), and Anita Rossi (Phil). She also leaves to cherish her memory 55 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Maria was a farmworker most of her life and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people. Her children remember her as a very strong and passionate woman who loved the Lord with all her heart. She was an amazing mentor and woman of valor. She would do anything to help educate her children so that they would not go through life as she had. Her joys in life were her grandchildren; she loved them wholeheartedly. She always had a child on her lap, laughing and teaching them in her own way, with love and admiration.
She was preceded in death by grandchildren, Ernesto Starling and Anthony Collins; son-in-law, Bobby Sr.; parents, Eulogia and Ernesto Mireles; and siblings, Jose Mireles, Juan Mireles, and Rodolfo Mireles.
Funeral services will be held at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, IN 46628 on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11am - 1pm. Visitation with public viewing is scheduled for Friday, Sept 6 from 4pm-8pm at the funeral home. Burial at Highland Cemetery. Repast dinner: 2pm-4pm at St. Casimir, 1308 W. Dunham St., South Bend. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019