Maria Joy Milani
July 15, 1970 - Sept. 9, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Maria Milani passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 9, 2019. Maria was a wonderful cook who loved preparing and serving meals to family and friends. Her love of animals was second-to-none. At the time of her death, there were two dogs, one cat, and a couple of rabbits who were members of the household. Maria enjoyed music, movies, and meeting the needs of others, especially while serving as an employee of and a volunteer for the Notre Dame Tax Assistance Program.
Maria was born in Iowa City, Iowa. She lived most of her life in the South Bend/Mishawaka area. There were also periods of residence in Columbia, South Carolina; Augusta, Georgia; and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
A graduate of Keiser University (bachelor's degree in accounting), Maria worked in accounting positions for OASIS Financial and the Notre Dame Tax Assistance Program.
Maria's children, David Rogers of South Bend, Michael Rogers of South Bend, and Hannah (Brie) Dokey of Mishawaka will mourn the loss of their mom. Maria's home displayed many pictures of her three beloved children. Three grandchildren, Aiden Rogers, Walela Rogers, and Maysen Dokey will miss their “Nana Ria.”
Joan and Ken Milani of South Bend are Maria's parents. Their prayers -- ask God to greet Maria with open arms as she enters heaven and to give Maria PEWS (Peace, Enlightenment, Wisdom, Serenity).
Other family members include her brother, Mike Milani; sister-in-law, Julie Milani; nephew, Tim Milani; niece, Katie Milani of Hinsdale, Illinois; uncle, Kent Shoellhorn of Libertyville, Illinois; aunt, Karen Whelan of Peoria, Illinois; and Suzanne Same (Mexico). Maria's brother, Adam Milani, was a dear friend to Maria, before his untimely death in 2005.
A Memorial Service for Maria will be held at 6:00pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Rev. Kevin Russeau, C.S.C., will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-6:00pm on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment of ashes will take place privately at a later date at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of University of Notre Dame.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions be made to Tax Assistance Program, University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1251 N. Eddy Street Suite 300, South Bend, IN 46617; or Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019