Maria Teresa Bova



March 14, 1933 - Feb. 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Maria Teresa Bova, age 85, of South Bend passed away Friday, February 15 at 4:20 A.M. at her home in South Bend, after an extended illness. Teresa or Ti, as she was often affectionately called, was a native of Ardore Superiore, Calabria, Italy. She was born March 14, 1933, the youngest daughter of the late Giovanni and Maria Rosa (Arena) Bova.



She is survived by her sister, Maria Rosa (Bruno) Cataldo of South Bend, her niece, Anna Maria (Randy) Chaffee of Granger, and her nephews, Joseph Cataldo of South Bend and John (Cara) Cataldo of North Liberty.



For nearly five decades, Teresa was an important part of the Cataldo family and a second mother to her niece and nephews. Teresa arrived in the United States in 1965 and lived with her sister's family for most of her time in America. She was actively involved in the family's daily life. Teresa took on many responsibilities, from helping her sister maintain their home to contributing to the family's finances. Teresa did all the shopping, as well as the extracurricular transportation duties for her niece and nephews. Teresa never missed any accordion competitions, football games, or opportunities to support her niece and nephews. When she attended her nephews' football games, she was usually vocal and passionate. Today many parents, classmates, and former players remember Ti's passion. Teresa chaperoned her 13-year-old niece Anna to New York City for a national accordion competition, knowing how important the trip was to Anna and her family.



Teresa was always busy. She was a talented baker and would prepare amazing desserts for family occasions. Teresa was an avid, perennial Notre Dame football fan. Many former football players remembered Ti and could not wait to come back to town to see her.



Teresa was an incredible woman. Her contributions were endless and unselfish. Teresa worked at White House Linen Factory. She also took a job with University of Notre Dame Food Service. In 1975; while holding down her job at Notre Dame, she helped her sister and Bruno open Bruno's Pizza in South Bend. Teresa left her job at the University when Bruno's Original Pizza moved to the famous Prairie Avenue location. She wore many hats in the business. Her contributions included hiring, ordering supplies, handling the customers, and making sure that the food being served met her and her sister's standards. She is one of the most important reasons why Bruno's became such a popular restaurant in the area. Teresa made many friends because of her genuine approach. She built many long-term relationships with generations of customers because of her love for children. Teresa would give many hugs and kisses that were never forgotten. When those children grew up and had familities of their own they would return to Bruno's, not only for the sumptuous food but also to see Ti, so their kids could also experience those genuine hugs and kisses. Her presence will be missed every day by the Cataldo family and by the many families whom she touched.



Teresa is also survived by her great-niece and nephews, whom she loved and cherished: Michael, Bruno and Max Chaffee; Bruno Cataldo, John Cataldo, Julie Cataldo (Joseph's children); and Bruno Cataldo and Mario Cataldo (John's children).



Thank you to all the doctors and families who have helped Teresa and the Cataldos for so many years and continue to do so. The family extends special gratitude to a very close friend and caregiver, Diane (Donald) Molnar.



Visitation for Teresa will be on Wednesday, February 20, from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend. A Rosary will be said at 5:30 P.M.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, February 21, at 11:00 AM. at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, 309 South Taylor Street, South Bend, with Fr. Camillo Tirabassi officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Memorial Park, Granger, IN.



The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangement and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Teresa's family.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 19, 2019