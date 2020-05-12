Marian C. Nicks-Walker
1952 - 2020
Marian C.

Nicks-Walker

Sept. 6, 1952 - May 7, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Funeral will be held Fri., May 22 at 12pm at Palmer Funeral Home-West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend. Visitation for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Full obitable on funeral home website.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
MAY
22
Funeral
12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West
South Bend, IN 46628
574-232-6565
