HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
(269) 683-3000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
Marian C. Wedel


1920 - 2019
Marian C. Wedel Obituary
Marian C. Wedel

Sept. 13, 1920 - July 28, 2019

NILES, MI - Marian was born in Niles, Michigan to William Bessemer and Minnie (Wilhelmina) Vetter.

She was one of eight children all of whom predeceased her. Marian graduated from Niles High School in 1938 and began working at Simplicity Pattern. During WWII she worked in Bridgeman, Michigan assembling airplane parts. She met her future husband, Norman Paul Wedel on a blind date while he was home on furlough. After the war, Marian returned to Simplicity Pattern and on May 15, 1948 she and Norman were married at Niles First Presbyterian Church. Norman and Marian were married for 48 years until his death in 1996. She was a homemaker for many years until returning to work at Howard Community Schools as a Reading Tutor.

Marian enjoyed baking, quilting, and scrapbooking. She was an avid reader of books and newspapers. Marian has resided at Brentwood Assisted Living for the past eleven years. She made many new friends during her residency.

Marian is survived by her daughter, Cindy S. Wedel and her spouse, Sheila M. Sferrella of Nashville, TN; caregiver and “adopted daughter,” Scarlet Bachmann of Niles; special niece, Suzanne (Harry) Miller of Florida; and a host of nieces and nephews in the Michiana area.

The family thanks friends in Niles who have made Marian's last few years more enjoyable.

Visitation for Marian will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 10am to 11 am in Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles. A Funeral Service will begin at 11am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 31, 2019
