Marian D. McFadden
May 26, 1954 - April 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marian D. McFadden, 65, of South Bend passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Trailpoint Village. She was born May 26, 1954 in South Bend to the late Charles Tillor and Ella Mae Towles. On February 28, 1984 in South Bend, she married Landris “Kenny” McFadden, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Marian is survived by her aunt, Carolyn Armstrong; sisters-in-law, Patricia Austin, Phyllis Topps, and Darlene Frison; and brothers-in-law, James McFadden and Carl McFadden. She is preceded by her son, Landris Charles McFadden; and two brothers, Robert Towles and John Towles; as well as a host of friends.
Marion attended Central High School and faithfully worked in the sales department at AM General for 10 years. Marion cherished time she got to spend with her loved ones. She was a beloved wife, mother, aunt, sister and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
There will be no services at this time. A graveside service with inurnment will take place at a later date. Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020