|
|
Marian Harman
Nov. 7, 1931 - April 1, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Marian Maxine Harman, a resident of Mishawaka, IN has passed away of natural causes at the age of 88.
Born on Nov. 7, 1931 to Nelson Hawkes and Grace Marian (Sanford) Hawkes, she met Navy Veteran Lawrence A. “Tom” Harman Jr. and eventually they married on Nov. 16, 1949, with their union lasting 60 years before he passed away in 2009
Marian is preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Sharon Harman who passed away in 1959.
She is survived by 3 daughters & a son, Gail Carter (Jerry), Janet Bonham, Lawrence A. Harman III (Jill), and Jennifer Nyers (Dan), 4 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Marian is one of 6 siblings; 4 preceded in death and one sister, Bonnie Robinson (Lowell) survives.
Marian was a wonderful wife, a dedicated mother, a Girl Scout Troop leader, and a Rural Mail Carrier. Her passions were her deep love of the Lord and flower gardening. She was a master gardener and loved landscaping, always happy to help you with your flowers and give you the gospel!
There will be no funeral services and she will be cremated.
Her last message to you is: “ Love to all who knew me, Praise God on High!” Marian.
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart is entrusted with Marian's arrangements. Online condolences may be made at the funeral home website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020