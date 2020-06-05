Marian Modisett
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Modisett

Dec. 26, 1923 - June 1, 2020

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - Marian Modisett, 96, of West Lafayette passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Westminster Village.

She was born December 26, 1923 in Tecumseh, MI, to the late Floyd A. Hyres and Bess (Cogswell) Hyres. She was a graduate of Logansport High School.

On September 16, 1945 she married Loren Kelly Modisett in Logansport. He preceded her in death on February 5, 1999.

Marian was a member of the Trinity Christian Church and past member of the Elks Country Club, where she enjoyed playing golf.

Surviving are her children: Kathleen Turner of MN, Steven Modisett of Lafayette, CO, Carol (husband, Michael) Jones of Bremen, IN, and Robert (wife, Lisa) Modisett of Carmel. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Erin, Clint, Adam, Katie, Henry, Grace, and Michael; and four great-grandchildren: Reese, Riley, Andrew and Andie.

Private family graveside service will be held at Hope Well Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Westminster Village Foundation or the John Purdue Club. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved