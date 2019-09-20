|
|
Marian Waggoner
Jan. 15, 1923 - Sept. 17, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Marian J. Waggoner, age 96, residing at Hubbard Hill Estates died September 17, 2019.
She was born on January 15, 1923 in South Bend to John and Mary (Kish) Tulok. On March 5, 1944 she married Leslie L. Waggoner in Paris, Texas. Leslie preceded her in death on February 23, 2003.
Marian is survived by her son Wayne L. Waggoner who is married to Debra Waggoner. Wayne has 2 sons Kurt (Allison) and Scott Waggoner. Kurt has one daughter, Layla.
Mrs. Waggoner retired June 1988 from St. Bavo School in Mishawaka where she taught school for over twenty years. She was recognized for her work in education and was listed in the Edition of Outstanding Leaders in Elementary and Secondary Education published by the Board of Advisors in American Education in Washington D.C. She was known for her creative use of dramatics in motivating her students.
Mrs. Waggoner was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of South Bend where she served as deacon and elder, as well as a member of numerous committees. She also did volunteer work in the church office and was a member of Circle III of Presbyterian Women. She also served on the board of Directors of the Children's Center in South Bend.
Mrs. Waggoner earned a master's degree in Elementary Education from Indiana University at South Bend and is a Life Member of Indiana University Alumni Association.
She was a member of P.E.O Sisterhood Chapter BX. She was a widow member of the Bendix Salaried Retirees Club, Elks Lodge 235, and Jaguar Club of Indiana and Michigan. She enjoyed her Bridge Club and her Euchre Club.
Funeral services for Mrs. Waggoner will be 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family two hours prior to the service.
Contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of South Bend and the American Parkinson Disease Association, 210 Pfingsten Rd, Suite B100, Glenview IL 60025.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019