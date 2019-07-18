Marianne DeMaegd



May 30, 1956 - July 16, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Marianne DeMaegd, a lifelong resident of Mishawaka, was welcomed home into Heaven and reunited with her parents on Tuesday at age 63. Marianne graduated from Mishawaka High School, attended Ball State, and ultimately graduated from IUSB. She was an extremely hard worker who worked right up to the day she was admitted to the hospital. She was very fond of her former and current work families. She is survived by her children, Matthew (Fay) Flournoy, Amy (Brett) Crane, and Alisa (Don) Kaczorowski; two brothers, Mike (Vickie) DeMaegd and Jim DeMaegd; a sister, Janet (Wayne) Toth; and five grandchildren, Aidan, Finley, Oliver, Georgia, and Charlie. Marianne was preceded in death by her parents, Floris “Cec” and Lois DeMaegd.



A Christian Memorial Service will take place at 11am on Saturday, July 20 at North Liberty Church of Christ, 65225 State Road 23, North Liberty, IN 46554.



She met so many wonderful friends through her time at Livestrong and RiverBend Cancer Services. Our family would like to thank those wonderful organizations and the people who spent so much time with her over the last 5 years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Marianne's honor to RiverBend Cancer Services, 3516 East Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 18, 2019