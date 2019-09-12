|
|
Marianne “Heide” McCauley
Oct. 29, 1926 - Sept. 9, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marianne “Heide” McCauley, 92, of South Bend, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, in the Milton Home, South Bend. Marianne was born October, 29, 1926 in Bremahaven, Germany. She had worked as a Surgical Assistant at Saint Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka.
She is survived by three daughters, Valerie M. (Thomas) Forsey of Niles, MI, Genie (Robert) Richez of Mishawaka, and Barbara “Bobbie” (Steven) Coyle of South Bend, one son, Clifford (Karen) McCauley of Torrington, CT, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, with Rev. Steven Coyle officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 am Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Centered on Wellness, 1850 Colfax Avenue, Benton Harbor, MI 49022. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019