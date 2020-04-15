Home

Marianne Wilcox


1933 - 2020
Marianne Wilcox Obituary
Marianne Wilcox

April 10, 1933 - April 12, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marianne (Gunder) Wilcox, 87, of N. Fort Myers, FL & formerly South Bend, passed on Easter Sunday. Born to Niceta & Harold Gunder in South Bend, Marianne married Robert (Bob) Wilcox, who preceded her in death, as did brother, Bob Gunder & daughters, Debbie Sudrovech & Denise Wilcox. She leaves children, Bob (Lisa) Wilcox, Diane (Dan) Eichorst, Rick (Linda) Wilcox, Lori (Frank) DeMike, Kevin (Tammy) Wilcox, & Ken Wilcox, 14 grand & 19 great-grandchildren. Services in South Bend, IN when possible. https://everloved.com/life-of/marianne-wilcox/
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020
