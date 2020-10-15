Maribelle Brassie



Oct. 14, 1946 - Oct. 9, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Maribelle Brassie, 73, of South Bend, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Center for Hospice Care in Mishawaka. She was born October 14, 1946 in Evansville, Indiana to Frederick & Dorothy (Engles) Kasper.



On July 31, 2004 in Goshen, Indiana she married Stanley Lee Propst. He survives along with two children, Ty Brassie of Reston, VA and Kerry (Steven) Mullet of Goshen, IN; two stepchildren, Tracey (Russ) Olivera of Huntley, IN and Matthew Propst of Denver, CO; and seven grandchildren, Derek Cameron, Connor Cameron, Leslie Mullet, Cameron Olivera, Christian Olivera, Hannah Brassie, and Jessica Brassie. Additional survivors include two sisters, Denise (Ronald) English of Meridian, ID and Susan (Michael) Brown of Boonville, IN, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Kasper and her mother, Dorothy Freeman.



Maribelle retired as a nurse from St. Joseph Medical Center.



In keeping with her wishes there will be no visitation or services and cremation will take place. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her care.



Memorial contributions may be given to The Center for Hospice Care.





