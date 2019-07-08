Marie A. Czarnecki



May 1, 1923 - July 5, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Marie A. Czarnecki, 96, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 3:45 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, in Memorial Hospital. Marie was born on May 1, 1923 in South Bend to Charles and Stella (Kalamaja) Maternowski, and was a lifelong resident. On October 15, 1947, in St. Casimir Church, she married Leo J. Czarnecki, who preceded her in death on June 17, 1996. She was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Czarnecki on December 27, 2000; two sisters, Esther Kromkowski and Lucille Gasko; and three brothers, John, Chet, and Charles Maternowski. Marie is survived by two daughters, Leanne (Tom) DeLater and Mary Czarnecki both of South Bend, Indiana; two sons, Bill (Susie) Czarnecki of Bremen, Indiana and David (Mary Beth) Czarnecki of South Bend, Indiana; her daughter-in-law, Jackie Czarnecki of South Bend, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Maternowski; nine grandchildren, Ian (Ashley) DeLater, Kelly Czarnecki, Daniel (Melissa) Czarnecki, Chad (Libby Coney) Czarnecki, Erin (Garrett) Ginter, Adam Czarnecki, Keith Czarnecki, Joseph (Stephanie) Czarnecki, and James (Heather) Czarnecki; fourteen great-grandchildren, Alaina and Ella DeLater, Tyler and Leo Czarnecki, Carson Czarnecki, Garrett, Jr., Drew and Gabby Ginter, Madilyn Czarnecki, Leyton and Collin Czarnecki, Rachael, Zachary, and Cody Czarnecki; and many nieces and nephews who were a very special part of her life. She is also survived by her grandcat, Oliver Joseph with whom she had a love/hate relationship. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in St. Casimir Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, where a Rosary will be prayed at 4:30pm. Marie was a woman of great faith, strength, and courage and was very proud of her Polish heritage. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Fighting Irish, playing Ship Captain Crew at Family gatherings, watching her grandchildren's sporting events, and trips to the Casino. She also enjoyed watching Family Feud, CNN, The Bachelorette, and was a wonderful cook and baker (back in the day!). The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Creekside Rehabilitation Center and the Memorial Hospital staff on Nine South for the love, care, and compassion shown to our Mom. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Casimir Church or the . Published in South Bend Tribune on July 8, 2019