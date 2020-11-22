Marie E. Macri
Sept. 25, 1941 - Nov. 18, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Heaven gained a beautiful soul. Marie Elena Macri, 79, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away peacefully November 18, 2020, at Brentwood of LaPorte where she was residing. A native of Mishawaka, Marie graduated from Mishawaka High School and was employed by the South Bend Park Department as well as the City of Mishawaka Mayor's office.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Sr. and Rose Macri and her sister, Sandi Pilat. She is survived by two brothers, Dr. Paul Macri Jr. and family and Dr. James Macri and family. She is also survived by the loves of her life: four children, Traci Terry (Ron) of Westcliffe, CO, Jeff Dutoi (Debbie Ward) of Englewood, FL, Todd Dutoi (Heidi) of South Bend, IN, and Jill Hedrick (Ken) of Fort Wayne, IN, nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and her sweet shih tzu, Sophie.
Marie never met a stranger. Her infectious laugh and brilliant smile brought everyone into her family. Because of her heart of gold, she spent her life giving selflessly to everyone she met. Her home was always filled with family, friends and love. She loved her family deeply and cherished the times she could spend camping, hiking, playing sports, listening to music, and just being together with them. Marie passed on her love of animals by rescuing through a local shelter and giving many dogs a safe, loving home. She was known by many names, Marie, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, Mom, GrandmaRie, Nani, and Gma. She will always be in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life for Marie will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to Pet Refuge in memory of Marie at 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
Marie, it's not goodbye but see you later!
