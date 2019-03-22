Services Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel 3718 South Michigan Street South Bend , IN 46614 (574) 291-5880 Resources More Obituaries for Marie Olson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marie Evelyn Olson

Feb. 2, 1932 - March 19, 2019



NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Marie Evelyn Olson, 87 years old, passed away peacefully at 5:42 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Hospice House in South Bend. Marie was born on February 2, 1932 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Ralph Orville and Hazel Verna (Rudduck) Kaser. She has been a lifelong resident of the Greene Twp. community. On March 31, 1952, after a wartime romance, she was united in marriage to James Allison Olson, son of the late Wayne A. and Barbara A. (Sibbrell) Olson, at Lakeville United Methodist Church. James was a United States Combat Veteran of the Chosen Reservoir and Purple Heart recipient in the Korean War.



Marie is survived by her children, Tammy J. (Earl) Ulbricht of South Bend, Patti M. Olson of Columbus, Ohio, and James E. (Lynn) Olson of North Liberty; five grandchildren, Ashley Ulbricht of Carmel, IN, Rachel (Jeff) VanWilligan of Pendergrass, GA, Erin (John) Ferguson of South Bend, Steven (Renee) Olson of South Bend, and Roman (Delta) Olson of South Bend; nine great-grandchildren; a nephew, Larry (Janet) Kaser of Pinnellas Park, FL; a niece, Pat (Larry) Lane of Valparaiso; and many dear cousins including Sue Selner of South Bend, Shirley (Olson) Doms of Mill Creek, and Mr. Frank (Effie Schrader) of Fresno, California. Mrs. Olson is also survived by her adored Maltese companion, Rockne Harrison, and dear friends and neighbors who were like sons and daughters to her, including: Janet Monroe of North Liberty, Bob and Nancy Watson also of North Liberty, Russ and Gloria Buysse of South Bend, and Pat and Linda Thorpe of the Ozarks.



Marie was the youngest of four children and was preceded in death by her two brothers, Dennis Kaser of Pinnellas Park, FL and Ralph D. (“Dewey”) Kaser of North Liberty, as well as her sister, Verna Case, of New Port Richey, FL. Marie was recently also preceded in death by her husband, James A. Olson, on January 29, 2019 and her son-in-law, Earl Ulbricht, on November 5, 2018.



Marie graduated in 1950 from Greene Township High School, where she earned the distinction of being named Valedictorian of her class. She then received her degree as a Medical Laboratory Technician from Elkhart Business College and was later employed at the South Bend Clinic and several area hospitals. She then decided to change careers to be a seamstress in the Custom Drapery Department with Sears & Roebuck Co. After working 10 years at Sears, she opened her own business, Countryside Interiors, Custom Draperies, Inc., where she worked until she retired in 1992.



Marie enjoyed her other full-time career as the mother to her three children. Their education was of utmost importance to Marie, and as an avid reader herself, she always encouraged them to read. Marie took great joy in supporting her children and grandchildren in their academic and athletic endeavors. She could always be found attending and participating in their extracurricular activities.



Marie always considered it her “privilege” to work with young people. In support of her children, she served as den mother for Boy Scout Troop 316 and as the Mother Advisor of Assembly #52 of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. During her 15-year tenure as Mother Advisor to her “Rainbow Girls”, she was named as a recipient of the Order's Grand Cross of Color.



Marie loved to serve her community. In her later years, she accepted the position of Coordinator of Greene Twp. 4-H, and volunteered in that capacity for 12 years. In addition to the above, and for numerous years, Marie served as the Secretary of the Sumption Prairie Cemetery Board Association, the Republican Precinct Committeeman for Greene Township-Precinct 2, the President of the Greene Township Advisory Board, and the Secretary and Vice President of the St. Joseph County 4-H Advisory Council. Marie also was a former member of Chapter 290 Order of the Eastern Star, the Greene Twp. Extension Homemakers, the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, a 25-year 4-H Leader, and a member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.



Marie always had an optimistic attitude and a great sense of humor. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 225 E. Haney Street, South Bend. Pastor Jeff Zell will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend and one hour prior to services in the church on Sunday.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Marie E. Olson may be donated to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 225 E. Haney Street, South Bend, IN 46613. Online condolences may be offered to Marie's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries