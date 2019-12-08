Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Unity of Michiana Spiritual Center
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
Unity of Michiana Spiritual Center
52248 Laurel Road
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Theresa Lynch


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Theresa Lynch Obituary
Marie Theresa Lynch

April 6, 1944 - Sept. 28, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marie Theresa Lynch (Calastri, DiLorenzo) passed away on September 28, 2019, in South Bend, Indiana. Comforting her were her two daughters, Angela Mia DiLorenzo and Gianna Maria DiLorenzo; oldest grandson, Richard S. Devereux; and her devoted companion, John Carpenter.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Lynch, who was comptroller for University of Notre Dame, as well as her parents, Angelo and Angela Calastri. She is survived by her two daughters, Angela Mia DiLorenzo and Gianna Maria DiLorenzo; three grandchildren, Richard S. Devereux, Jr., Nicholas J. Rozzi, and Gianna M. Rozzi; and her beloved companion, John Carpenter.

Marie was born on April 6, 1944 in Manhattan, NY, to Angelo and Angela Calastri. She moved to South Bend, Indiana, from Long Island, New York, in 1976. She then attended Indiana University South Bend (IUSB), where she completed her bachelor's degree (Bachelor of Science in Business). Furthermore, she continued her education and obtained a master's degree (Master of Liberal Studies) as she traveled throughout Europe. Marie worked in sales and marketing for a bit. She spoke fluent Italian, and her passion for her Italian culture led her to her favorite occupation - teaching Italian at Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana. Marie thoroughly enjoyed teaching the language of Italian and sharing the traditions of Italy with her students. She was a fabulous teacher and role model for her students.

Marie was very gifted. Her talents included ballroom dancing, singing, and performing in plays. She was an incredible piano player, painted beautiful pictures, wrote stories and poems, as well as sewed, crocheted, and knitted. Many of her beautiful creations were gifts. She was also a phenomenal cook and loved cooking for others. Marie was happiest when she was spending time with her loved ones, dancing, singing, or listening to music.

Marie was known for being a loving and generous soul, as she often gave to others, even to strangers, and sometimes did so anonymously. All of us will dearly miss her.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:30pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Unity of Michiana Spiritual Center, 52248 Laurel Road, South Bend, IN. Friends may gather with the family from 1:30-2:30pm on Saturday prior to the service. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Marie may be donated to ATTN: Memorial Tribute Processing Center, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674; or to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -