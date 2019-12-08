|
Marie Theresa Lynch
April 6, 1944 - Sept. 28, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marie Theresa Lynch (Calastri, DiLorenzo) passed away on September 28, 2019, in South Bend, Indiana. Comforting her were her two daughters, Angela Mia DiLorenzo and Gianna Maria DiLorenzo; oldest grandson, Richard S. Devereux; and her devoted companion, John Carpenter.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Lynch, who was comptroller for University of Notre Dame, as well as her parents, Angelo and Angela Calastri. She is survived by her two daughters, Angela Mia DiLorenzo and Gianna Maria DiLorenzo; three grandchildren, Richard S. Devereux, Jr., Nicholas J. Rozzi, and Gianna M. Rozzi; and her beloved companion, John Carpenter.
Marie was born on April 6, 1944 in Manhattan, NY, to Angelo and Angela Calastri. She moved to South Bend, Indiana, from Long Island, New York, in 1976. She then attended Indiana University South Bend (IUSB), where she completed her bachelor's degree (Bachelor of Science in Business). Furthermore, she continued her education and obtained a master's degree (Master of Liberal Studies) as she traveled throughout Europe. Marie worked in sales and marketing for a bit. She spoke fluent Italian, and her passion for her Italian culture led her to her favorite occupation - teaching Italian at Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana. Marie thoroughly enjoyed teaching the language of Italian and sharing the traditions of Italy with her students. She was a fabulous teacher and role model for her students.
Marie was very gifted. Her talents included ballroom dancing, singing, and performing in plays. She was an incredible piano player, painted beautiful pictures, wrote stories and poems, as well as sewed, crocheted, and knitted. Many of her beautiful creations were gifts. She was also a phenomenal cook and loved cooking for others. Marie was happiest when she was spending time with her loved ones, dancing, singing, or listening to music.
Marie was known for being a loving and generous soul, as she often gave to others, even to strangers, and sometimes did so anonymously. All of us will dearly miss her.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:30pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Unity of Michiana Spiritual Center, 52248 Laurel Road, South Bend, IN. Friends may gather with the family from 1:30-2:30pm on Saturday prior to the service. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Marie may be donated to ATTN: Memorial Tribute Processing Center, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674; or to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019