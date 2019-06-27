Resources More Obituaries for Marietta Scales Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marietta Yvonne "Mary" Scales

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marietta “Mary” Yvonne Scales



Jan. 20, 1962 - June 19, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Marietta “Mary” Yvonne Scales, 57, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, friend, and longtime resident of South Bend, IN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Mary, the eldest daughter of Jimmy and Rosie Scales, was born on January 20, 1962 in Malden, MO.



Mary was a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church and the Omega Women's Group. She was a graduate of Riley High School, class of 1980. Mary enjoyed sports, particularly volleyball, which she played during high school. Mary also loved spending time with her family, especially doting on her grandchildren. Additionally, Mary treasured her time spent cooking, socializing with friends, and sharing her generous spirit. Mary is fondly remembered from her days as the bartender at the Y-Knot Shack and bartending for various social functions over the years.



Before her illness, Mary was active with St. Margaret's House and enjoyed participating in their activities with women and children.



Mary leaves to cherish her memories both parents, Jimmy Sr. and Rosie Scales; three sons, Matthew Scales, Andrew Scales, Sr., and Mark (Gabrielle) Scales-Warbington, Sr., all of South Bend, IN; eight grandchildren: Taylor Scales-Washington, Andrew Scales, Jr., Mark Scales-Warbington, Jr., Jordan Scales, Mar'Laiya Scales-Washington, and Markya Scales-Warbington, Sr., all of South Bend; brothers and sisters, Steven (Theresa) Scales, Sr. of Stone Mountain, GA, Christopher (Lorna) Scales, Sr., Jimmy (Ramona) Scales, Jr., and Nancy (Maurice) Simon, all of South Bend; Tynika Jones, LaShawna (Garland) Files, Cenithia Addie, and Arkia Blackman, all of Toledo, OH; Rhonda (Rodrick) Walters and Robert (Kimberly) Blackman, Jr. of Tampa, FL; and Tina (Errol) Roberts of Atlanta, GA; sister-in-law, Trina Scales of Charlotte, NC; uncles, Johnny (Gladys) Scales, Sr. of South Bend and Roy White of Port Huron, MI; aunts, Virginia (Scales) Dawkins of Bellwood, IL, Minnie Lee (White) Barnes of Parma, MO, Sun Scales of Robbins, IL, and Kathryn Tabron of Oak Lawn, IL; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Mary was preceded in death by brother, Eddie Ray Scales; maternal grandparents, Jannie B. and George Anderson; paternal grandparents, George and Lena Bell Scales; birth father, Robert Blackman, Sr.; aunts, Osie Lee Anderson, Rachel Givens, and Ruth Anderson; and uncles, Alfred Scales, Matthew “Junior” Scales, Richard Anderson, and Eugene Anderson.



“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy paths”. Proverbs 3:5-6



Services for Ms. Mariette “Mary” Scales will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 1620 S. St. Joseph Street, South Bend, IN 46613. Friends may call on the family for visitation from 5-8:00 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincolnway West, South Bend, IN 46628, as well as for one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries