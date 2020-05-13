Or Copy this URL to Share

Sister Marilla (Dyer), CSC



Sept. 3, 1920 - May 9, 2020



NOTRE DAME, IN - Private services were at Church of Our Lady of Loretto 4/12/20 with interment at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. See Kaniewski Funeral Homes website/donate to Sisters of the Holy Cross Ministry with the Poor Fund.





