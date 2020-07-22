Marilyn Bays
July 22, 1936 - July 16, 2020
NILES, MI - Marilyn Marie Bays, of Niles, passed away at Memorial Hospital on July 16, 2020, just six days short of her 84th birthday.
Marilyn was born on July 22, 1936, to the late Glen and Catherine (Radke) DePoy in Niles. She later graduated from Niles High School and on December 11, 1954, Marilyn wed her true love, James “Jim” Bays at a ceremony in her hometown. Marilyn decided to be a stay-at-home mom to raise her son and later worked as an instructional aide at Northside Elementary School.
Marilyn loved to be outdoors, especially if she was at the cabin up north. She and Jim summered in Cedarville, Michigan for many years. While at their cabin Marilyn enjoyed fishing (often “out fishing” her husband), sightseeing, watching wildlife, and feeding the chipmunks. She welcomed sharing all cabin activities when family and friends would visit, even if unannounced. Marilyn enjoyed occasional trips to the casino and was known for a time for being an accurate scorekeeper at Thomas Stadium for the Babe Ruth Leagues. In her more recent years, Marilyn enjoyed afternoon coffee gatherings with family and watching sports and old western movies with her husband. It didn't matter if she was watching church on Sunday with Jim or enjoying a family get together; Marilyn was her happiest when her family was near and she will be missed.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Catherine DePoy; siblings, Bob DePoy, Gladys Johnson, Glenna “Mickey” Burnette, and Ellie Frucci; siblings-in-law, Harold DeVerl Weller, Chuck Johnson, Gordon Burnette, and Roy Frucci; brother-in-law, David Bays, and several nieces and nephews.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 65 years, James Bays; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Jan Bays of Valparaiso; grandson, Ryan Bays of Valparaiso; sister, Anita Weller of Niles; brother-in-law, Jacob (Barbara) Bays of Niles; sisters-in-law, Cindy DePoy and Mona Bays of Niles, and many extended family members and close friends.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Marilyn have been asked to consider St. Mark Catholic Church, 3 North 19th Street, Niles, Michigan 49120.
In keeping with Marilyn's wishes, she has been cremated and the family will remember Marilyn privately.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.