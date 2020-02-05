|
|
Marilyn “Kewpie” Ehman
April 7, 1923 - Feb. 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marilyn Louise “Kewpie” Ehman left this earth on 2-2-20. She was preceded in death by her beloved Mother and Papa, Mary Eva and F. Ray Ehman; her sister, Mary Alice Stephenson; and niece, Patti Jo Stephenson. She is survived by nieces, Cathy Canoy, Mary (Larry Crooks) Stephenson, and Judy Davis; and great-nephews, Anthony and Mike Davis and their children.
Born on 4-7-23, in Columbus, Indiana, she was a South Bend Central HS graduate. There she was active in Drama and Music. An active member of St. Joseph's Parish, she served on the Ladies Altar Society for years. She was an office worker before retirement. She loved animals, nature, music, and was very artistic.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the St. Joseph Humane Society.
Services for Marilyn will be held on 2-6 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N. Hill St., South Bend, at 11am with visitation starting at 10am.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020