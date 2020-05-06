Marilyn F. Bartkowiak
Feb. 12, 1939 - May 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marilyn Bartkowiak, 81, passed away with her husband by her side on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in the Elkhart Hospice House.
Marilyn was born February 12, 1939 in Flint, MI to the late Albert and Leona (Sutkay) Berryman. She was also preceded in death by her brother & sister, Gerald & Lenore Berryman. Those left to cherish the memory of Marilyn include her loving husband of 62 years, Walter Bartkowiak; along with their children, Diane (Larry) Kiles, David Bartkowiak, Timothy (Jean) Bartkowiak, Katherine (Steven Garber) Wisniewski, and Amy (Stephen) Carney; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Carole (Bill) Olivo and Janice Berryman.
Marilyn was a parishioner of St. Jude Catholic Church and a member of their Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of Worldwide Marriage Encounter. Marilyn enjoyed shopping for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, traveling, cruises, and spending winters in Florida. Marilyn dedicated most of her life to her family; she was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.
Visitation will be 2:00-8:00pm, Friday, May 8, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Jude Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at St Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Feb. 12, 1939 - May 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marilyn Bartkowiak, 81, passed away with her husband by her side on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in the Elkhart Hospice House.
Marilyn was born February 12, 1939 in Flint, MI to the late Albert and Leona (Sutkay) Berryman. She was also preceded in death by her brother & sister, Gerald & Lenore Berryman. Those left to cherish the memory of Marilyn include her loving husband of 62 years, Walter Bartkowiak; along with their children, Diane (Larry) Kiles, David Bartkowiak, Timothy (Jean) Bartkowiak, Katherine (Steven Garber) Wisniewski, and Amy (Stephen) Carney; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Carole (Bill) Olivo and Janice Berryman.
Marilyn was a parishioner of St. Jude Catholic Church and a member of their Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of Worldwide Marriage Encounter. Marilyn enjoyed shopping for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, traveling, cruises, and spending winters in Florida. Marilyn dedicated most of her life to her family; she was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.
Visitation will be 2:00-8:00pm, Friday, May 8, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Jude Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at St Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 6, 2020.