Marilyn Gordon
1935 - 2020
Marilyn Gordon

Feb. 6, 1935 - Sept. 27, 2020

NILES, MI - Marilyn L. Gordon, 85, of Niles, passed peacefully at her residence on Sunday, September 27, 2020, following a brief illness.

She was born on February 6, 1935 in Berrien Center, Michigan to the late Clarence and Evelyn (Utrup) Jones.

Marilyn graduated from Niles High School. On June 12, 1954 Marilyn wed Robert Gordon. The couple owned and operated Gordon Engineering for many years. Marilyn enjoyed ceramics, collecting dolls and knickknacks. She looked forward to their many trips up north, snowmobiling and rides on their motorcycle. Marilyn also took pride in her plants and flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert “Bob” Gordon in 2017; and a daughter-in-law, Connie Gordon in 2018.

Marilyn is survived by her three sons, Mike (Jan) Gordon, Bobby (Traci) Gordon, and David Gordon, all of Niles, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home with a time of visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. Marilyn will be laid to rest alongside of her husband Bob at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.

Condolences and memories of Marilyn can be shared with her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
OCT
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
