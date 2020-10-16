Marilyn Gustafson
August 28, 1934 - Oct. 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Marilyn Lorraine “Raine” Gustafson, 86 years old, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in South Bend, IN. Raine was born August 28, 1934 in South Bend to the late Henry Ruben and Nona Edith (Quick) Gustafson.
Raine is survived by her nephew, Robert “Gus” H. Gustafson of South Bend and many nieces and nephews, who will have her in their hearts forever. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Clara (Joseph Kish), Anita, Henry (Beverly Norris), Phyllis (Edward Griffiths), Robert (Lori Garramone), and Carol Ann.
Raine worked at Logan Industries for over 20 years and enjoyed family gatherings, weddings, and especially bingo and scratch off tickets.
For many years Raine was a resident of Corvilla where she was loved by residents and staff. She spent the last years of her life at Signature Health Care where the staff took excellent care of her.
Our family would like to thank all Raine's caregivers at Corvilla and Signature for their dedication, devotion, and commitment to her care over the last half century.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Friends may gather with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Corvilla, 3620 Deahl Ct., South Bend, IN 46628.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.