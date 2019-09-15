|
|
Marilyn I. Burgess
August 13, 1929 - Sept. 12, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marilyn I. Burgess, 90, of South Bend, passed away in her home on Thursday, September 12, with her loving family by her side, after an extended illness.
Marilyn was born on August 13, 1929, in South Bend, to the late Everett and Nettie (Shoue) Higginbotham.
On January 14, 1950, Marilyn married Hale E. Burgess, in South Bend. Hale passed away on September 26, 2015. She is survived by her children, Karen S. Burgess, Marcia A. Manns, Dennis L. (Kathy) Burgess, Richard H. (Fashawn) Burgess, and Phillip J. Burgess, all of South Bend; three grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; her sisters, Audrey Higginbotham of Nappanee, DeAnna Sipos of Griffith, IN, and Evelyn Horvath of South Bend; and brothers, Everett ( Evelyn) Higginbotham and Karl (Shirley) Higginbotham, both of South Bend and Robert Higginbotham of Osceola. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, parents; grandson, Bradlee Kile Burgess in June 2015; sisters, Norma Neirynck and Juanita Creswell; and brothers, Norman, Ted, and Allen Higginbotham.
Marilyn enjoyed cooking, baking, being with her family, fishing after Hale retired, and singing in church. She was a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Buchanan, MI.
She will be dearly missed by her loving family, church family, and numerous friends she made in her life journey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 2004 North Ironwood Circle, Suite 140, South Bend, IN 46635 or to Heartland Hospice, 230 West Catalpa Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Visitation for Marilyn will be on Tuesday, September 17, at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel”, located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Wayman Bond officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in South Bend.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home extends our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Burgess family.
Condolences may be expressed at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneral homes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019