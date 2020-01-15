|
Marilyn J. Lidecker
July 29, 1931 - Jan. 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marilyn J. Lidecker, age 88, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away at 4:33 AM on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Marilyn was born on July 29, 1931 in South Bend, to the late Joseph Rodney and Bernice Marie (Edick) Near. On September 2, 1950, Marilyn was united in marriage to Lowell Lloyd Lidecker, Jr., in South Bend. Lowell preceded her in death on November 7, 1998.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Ann (Louis) Stremme of South Bend; two sons, John Joseph (Cheryl) Lidecker and James Lowell Lidecker both of Mishawaka; and nine grandchildren, David (Ashley) Stremme, Bobby (Crystal) Stremme, Heather Lidecker, Jason (Liz) Lidecker, Christy (Rich) Trojanowski, Jennifer Lidecker, Andy (Jeanna) Lidecker, Joseph Lidecker, and Michael Lidecker. Also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Dylan and Hayden Stremme, Hannah Wadel, Harper and Clark Trojanowski, Ellesha, Jaxson, Lawton, Violet, Gary, and Drew Lidecker; her sister, Betty Y. Worley of Bloomington, IN; and two sisters-in-law, Judith Edelman and Margaret Lidecker both of Mishawaka. Marilyn was also preceded in death by her daughter, Katherine Louise Lidecker and her sister, Pat J. Feltes.
Marilyn attended Faith United Methodist Church, was a past member of Eastern Star #569, a member of Twin City Camping Group, and previously served as a 4H Leader.
Special thanks to a good neighbor, Pasquale Romano.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Saturday, January 18 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN. Rev. Tina Velthuizen will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 4-8pm Friday, January 17 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice House, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to the , Attn: Memorial Tribute Processing Center, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020