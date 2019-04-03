Services Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home 1100 N. Michigan Street Plymouth , IN 46563 574 936-2829 Resources More Obituaries for Marilyn Lightfoot Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marilyn J. Lightfoot

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marilyn J. Lightfoot



April 24, 1933 - March 31, 2019



PLYMOUTH, IN - Marilyn J. Lightfoot, 85, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away while surrounded by her family on Sunday March 31, 2019 in Indianapolis.



Marilyn was born at home in Walkerton, Indiana on April 24, 1933, the daughter of Alfred D. and Katherine J. (Stout) Huffman. She graduated from Lakeville High School in 1951 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in education from Bethel College and a master's degree from Notre Dame University.



On September 20, 1952 Marilyn married Richard D. Lightfoot, her high school sweetheart, and they went on to share 61 years together. They raised two children, Jeffrey D. (Andrea) Lightfoot and Rebecca S. (Wayne) Stockman. Marilyn, with her great love of children, was dedicated to her grandkids, who all survive her still: Connor Lightfoot of Carmel, Alan (Rita) Stockman of Greenwood, Kristi (Eric) Kavicky of Cuba City, WI, and Katie (Steve) Bare of Plymouth. She was blessed with 8 great-grandchildren who all loved her dearly: Rhebeca, Kael, Kaleb, and Isabella Stockman, Jacob and Josh Kavicky, and Tyler and Caden Bare.



Marilyn is also survived by her sisters, Sue (David) Burnham of Boca Raton, Florida and Marcia (Dale) Stroup of Huntington Beach, California; and sister-in-law, Jean Lightfoot of Lakeville. She also has many nieces and nephews she loved and who were always very important to her.



She was preceded in death by her husband Richard on September 16, 2013.



Marilyn served as principal at Walkerton Elementary School from 1972-2000. She loved her job and touched the lives of so many in those 28 years.



Marilyn dedicated her life to serving others and did so with kindness and love. Those close to her knew her kitchen was always open. She loved to cook and had countless family celebrations around her dining room table. She loved music and at the age of 6 she and her sister would take the city bus to piano lessons. At the age of 15 she started playing the piano for church and continued that honor her entire life.



Marilyn was loving and gracious to all who knew her, and her greatest love was her relationship with Jesus. She made it her mission in life to proclaim His word and share His love with everyone she could. She attended Plymouth Wesleyan Church for over 30 years and could always be found at the organ or piano using her musical talents to honor God. She loved the Psalms and found great joy in the time she spent paraphrasing them for a website that was shared all around the world.



Visitation will be from 2-5 pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth



Funeral Services, officiated by Mike Lightfoot and Pastor Oliver Dongell, will be on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 am in the Plymouth Wesleyan Church, 11203 S. Michigan Road, Plymouth, Indiana, where visitation will continue after 10 am.



Burial will immediately follow in the New Oakhill Cemetery



A luncheon and time of fellowship will then follow at Plymouth Wesleyan Church.



Notes of condolence may be shared with the family at www.johnson-danielson.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019