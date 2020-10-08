1/1
Marilyn J. Nowicki
1937 - 2020
Marilyn J. Nowicki

Sept. 12, 1937 - Oct. 3, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Marilyn J. Nowicki, 83, of Mishawaka passed away peacefully in her sleep at 6:54 a.m. Saturday, October 3 in her residence. Mrs. Nowicki was born September 12, 1937 in South Bend and was a lifetime area resident. Her husband, Arthur E. Nowicki preceded her in death. Her parents, Glenn and Ruth Stroup and her sister, Sylvia Slomski also preceded her in death. She is survived by her stepdaughters, Ann Patnaude (David) of Buchanan, MI, Elizabeth Miller of South Bend, and Catherine Benson (Chris) of Granger, 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Stepdaughter, Cecile Dombroski (Gary) also preceded her in death.

Marilyn was an insurance policy writer in the insurance industry and retired from Cassady, Neeser and Brasseur. She was a member of Insurance Women of America.

A Memorial service for Marilyn will be celebrated at 12:00 pm Saturday, October 10, in the Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Rd., South Bend with Father Glenn Kohrrman of Holy Family Catholic Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lydick United Methodist Church, 26510 W. Edison Rd., South Bend, IN 46628. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel
