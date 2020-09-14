Marilyn J. Schumacher



Apr. 15, 1933 - Sep. 10, 2020



EDWARDSBURG -



Marilyn Schumacher passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born on April 15, 1933 to Albert and Clare ( Eger) Schumacher in Detroit, Michigan. The youngest of five children (Mary Frances Therese, Rosemary, Elaine, Shirley), Marilyn grew up in the Detroit area surrounded by her family. She attended and graduated from Saint Martin High School in 1950, where she was a speed skater.



Following her graduation, Marilyn attended Mercy College School of Nursing. Upon completion of nursing school, she moved to San Francisco for two years with a friend, an experience she considered formative later in life. After this period, Marilyn returned to Detroit and resumed her nursing career in the area. She soon returned to school, pursuing a degree to become a Nurse Anesthetist in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. Pioneering the profession for women in the state of Michigan, Marilyn worked for Holy Cross, Bon Secours Hospital, and Cottage Health System. During this time, Marilyn became the first woman president of the Nurse Anesthetist Society of Michigan, something she remained immensely proud of throughout her life.



After a long and successful career in Detroit, Marilyn transitioned into retirement in the communities around Houghton Lake, Michigan. In this new phase of her life, Marilyn was an active member of Saint James Catholic Church, where she was the Parish Nurse, visiting the sick and homebound. Throughout her retirement in Houghton Lake, she also was a member of the liturgy committee and a member of the choir. She recently moved to Edwardsburg to be close to her family.



Marilyn was best known by her friends and family for her quick wit and will be remembered for her home-cooked meals, handmade knit and crochet gifts, and baked goods. She is preceded in death by her four beloved sisters, Therese, Rosemary, Elaine, and Shirley, in addition to her dogs, Mandy, Joy, and Patches. She is survived by loving nieces and nephews across the country, and friends in the communities she touched throughout her life.



Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Church at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Reaching Beyond Borders at Our Lady of the Lake Church. Checks should me made out to Our Lady of the Lake Church, with Reaching Beyond Borders in the memo line, and mailed to 24832 US-12, Edwardsburg, MI 49112.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.





