Marilyn J. Slater
Jan. 20, 1935 - Sept. 11, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marilyn J. Slater, 84, passed away at 2:11am Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in St. Joseph Regional Med Center.
Marilyn was born on January 20, 1935 in LaPorte, IN to John and Winefred (Jones) Knowlton. Marilyn worked for the State of Indiana and was a NASCAR fan. On September 1, 1956 in LaPorte she married Donald L. Slater. He died on March 18, 1994. Marilyn was also preceded in death by her parents and 7 brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her 4 children, Sheryl (James) Feller of Danville, IN, Melody (Victor) DeBeck of South Bend, Craig (Donna) Slater of Bloomington, IN, and Jeannie Slater of South Bend, IN, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. Burial of her cremated remains will take place in West Lawn Cemetery, North Liberty at 1:00pm Sunday, September 22, 2019. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019